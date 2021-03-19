Advertisement

Tomcats win 64th District title

By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats can add another trophy to the case as they won the 64th District Championship with a 69-64 win over Boyd County. The Lions started off hot when they led 20-12 after the first quarter with Rheyce Deboard and Carson Webb each scoring 8 points. The Tomcats cut the lead to just one when both teams went to the locker room.

In the third quarter, Ashland outscored Boyd County by a score of 20-12 and had 7 point lead with 3:37 to go. The Lions put together a nice run to end the game and had a shot at a tie but it didn’t fall.

Here are the more scores from district play in Kentucky.

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 58 - Championship

Betsy Layne 65, Lawrence Co. 42

District 59 - Championship

East Ridge 45, Shelby Valley 44

District 64 - Championship

Ashland Blazer 69, Boyd Co. 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL

District 57 - Championship

Johnson Central 51, Paintsville 31

District 60 - Championship

Belfry 72, Pike Co. Central 38

District 61 - Championship

Rowan Co. 66, Menifee Co. 39

District 62 - Championship

West Carter 54, Morgan Co. 48

District 63 - Championship

Russell 64, Lewis Co. 30

