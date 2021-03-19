Tomcats win 64th District title
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Tomcats can add another trophy to the case as they won the 64th District Championship with a 69-64 win over Boyd County. The Lions started off hot when they led 20-12 after the first quarter with Rheyce Deboard and Carson Webb each scoring 8 points. The Tomcats cut the lead to just one when both teams went to the locker room.
In the third quarter, Ashland outscored Boyd County by a score of 20-12 and had 7 point lead with 3:37 to go. The Lions put together a nice run to end the game and had a shot at a tie but it didn’t fall.
Here are the more scores from district play in Kentucky.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 58 - Championship
Betsy Layne 65, Lawrence Co. 42
District 59 - Championship
East Ridge 45, Shelby Valley 44
District 64 - Championship
Ashland Blazer 69, Boyd Co. 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 57 - Championship
Johnson Central 51, Paintsville 31
District 60 - Championship
Belfry 72, Pike Co. Central 38
District 61 - Championship
Rowan Co. 66, Menifee Co. 39
District 62 - Championship
West Carter 54, Morgan Co. 48
District 63 - Championship
Russell 64, Lewis Co. 30
