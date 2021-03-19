Advertisement

Troopers seize $7,325 worth of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against an man from Ohio after a traffic stop in Jackson County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 87 grams of methamphetamine and 8 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $7,325.

On March 16, at 2:23 p.m., troopers stopped a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with West Virginia registration for a speed violation on U.S. 35.

A patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, troopers say.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the drugs.

The passenger, Anthony Ward, 37, of Columbus, was incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine

