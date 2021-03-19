Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Natosha McComas faces four counts of selling heroin and meth.
Natosha McComas faces four counts of selling heroin and meth.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – U.S. Marshals on Friday arrested a woman and got heroin and methamphetamine off the streets in Wayne County.

Sheriff Rick Thompson made that announcement, saying an investigation by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West led to the arrest of Natosha McComas.

She is charged with four counts of selling both heroin and meth out of a home along 8th Street Road in Wayne County, according to Thompson.

The sheriff said McComas had been under investigators’ watch for quite some time.

She was taken to the Western Regional Jail.

