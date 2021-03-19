Advertisement

WSAZ’s Amanda Barren receives woman of leadership award

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friday WSAZ celebrated one of its own.

WSAZ Anchor and Reporter Amanda Barren received the Ohio University Southern Woman of Leadership Award.

Amanda was given the honor during a virtual event.

Amanda is a graduate of the Ohio University’s Prestigious E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

She is a true professional who always pushes us here at WSAZ to work our hardest.

“Throughout her highly respected, 19-year career as a reporter, anchor, producer and photographer, Amanda has impacted her community and region through her dedication and ability to cover difficult situations through a lens of optimism all well enhancing the public’s understanding of critical issues. These talents were on display during her coverage of the 2020 presidential campaign and election as well as the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Nicole Pennington, the Executive Dean for Regional Higher Education and Lifelong Learning. “She’s a tireless volunteer. She continues to be highly committed to her community through service.”

