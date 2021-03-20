Advertisement

7 pups found violently killed in Kanawha County; investigation underway

Seven puppies, all less than a year old, were found dead in a plastic tote beside Edens Fork...
Seven puppies, all less than a year old, were found dead in a plastic tote beside Edens Fork Road in Kanawha County.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Seven puppies, all less than a year old, were found dead in a plastic tote beside Edens Fork Road, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Sheriff Mike Rutherford said the pups “appear to have been killed in a violent manner.”

The sheriff’s office is assisting the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association with the investigation. Rutherford said the discovery was made in the vicinity of Kanawha Two-Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 304-357-0169 or through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. They can also visit here to leave any tips.

