Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths

386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Zero additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 20, 2021, there have been (NUMBER) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with (NUMBER) total cases and (NUMBER) total deaths.

386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

5,399 cases are active.

There have been 129, 479 recoveries.

436,269 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 266,322 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,301), Berkeley (10,215), Boone (1,688), Braxton (807), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,184), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (503), Fayette (2,857), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,458), Hampshire (1,582), Hancock (2,607), Hardy (1,338), Harrison (5,018), Jackson (1,719), Jefferson (3,814), Kanawha (12,575), Lewis (1,068), Lincoln (1,325), Logan (2,885), Marion (3,831), Marshall (3,134), Mason (1,828), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,320), Mineral (2,614), Mingo (2,234), Monongalia (8,419), Monroe (999), Morgan (956), Nicholas (1,309), Ohio (3,746), Pendleton (634), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (606), Preston (2,656), Putnam (4,396), Raleigh (5,133), Randolph (2,433), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (711), Taylor (1,120), Tucker (512), Tyler (648), Upshur (1,737), Wayne (2,668), Webster (412), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,293), Wyoming (1,786).

Free COVID-19 testing is available Saturday in Fayette, Hardy, Putnam, and Webster counties; and Sunday in Hardy and Webster counties.

March 20

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hardy County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre- registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Webster County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre- registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

March 21

Hardy County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire