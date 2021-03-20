COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Zero additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 20, 2021, there have been (NUMBER) total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with (NUMBER) total cases and (NUMBER) total deaths.

386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

5,399 cases are active.

There have been 129, 479 recoveries.

436,269 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 266,322 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,301), Berkeley (10,215), Boone (1,688), Braxton (807), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,184), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (503), Fayette (2,857), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,458), Hampshire (1,582), Hancock (2,607), Hardy (1,338), Harrison (5,018), Jackson (1,719), Jefferson (3,814), Kanawha (12,575), Lewis (1,068), Lincoln (1,325), Logan (2,885), Marion (3,831), Marshall (3,134), Mason (1,828), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,320), Mineral (2,614), Mingo (2,234), Monongalia (8,419), Monroe (999), Morgan (956), Nicholas (1,309), Ohio (3,746), Pendleton (634), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (606), Preston (2,656), Putnam (4,396), Raleigh (5,133), Randolph (2,433), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (711), Taylor (1,120), Tucker (512), Tyler (648), Upshur (1,737), Wayne (2,668), Webster (412), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,293), Wyoming (1,786).

Free COVID-19 testing is available Saturday in Fayette, Hardy, Putnam, and Webster counties; and Sunday in Hardy and Webster counties.

March 20

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Smithers Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV

Hardy County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Putnam County 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (pre- registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Webster County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre- registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

March 21

Hardy County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

