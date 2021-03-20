Advertisement

Doctors discuss what to do if you miss your booster shot

By WAVE News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more and more people are getting their shot at the vaccine, health officials want to remind you to show up to your booster appointment.

“There is no process in starting over, so the optimal timing is to receive your booster within 42 days of your primary dose,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, Associate Medical Director of Department of Public Health and Wellness said.

While that is the suggested timing, if you happened to miss your second shot be sure to reschedule your appointment.

If you know you’re not going to be able to make you booster appointment because of a scheduled conflict, doctors said you need to call days ahead and notify them.

“If you miss the appointment, you don’t want it to be given to someone else and you don’t want to miss your shot,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor internal medicine physician with Norton Healthcare.

Healthcare officials said to keep in mind that both vaccines have to be pulled from coolers and prepped before being administered.

Tailor said many of her patient are also asking if they can get their second dose early in hopes of speeding up the vaccination process.

“You can’t do that. We have to have that timing that spacing of the three weeks for Pfizer and the four weeks for the Moderna so that you can make sure that you build that immunity,” Tailor said.

