Event raises funds for theater restoration project

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - It’s not quite Easter yet, but the Easter Bunny stopped by the historic Ro-Na Theatre on Third Street to help with fundraising efforts for the theater’s restoration project.

The event was originally schedule to take place at the Ironton Shake Shoppe, but an overwhelming interest from the public led to the venue change.

The Ro-Na Theater space allowed event organizers to accommodate an estimated 450 reservations over a period of five different time slots.

The characters were members and friends of the Ironton High School Guard, Flags, and Majorettes.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to work with a local business and a local church here in this city, not only to express our gratitude towards them, but be able to invite those in our community to the theater,” Valerie Freeman with the Friends of Ironton said.

You can learn more about the restoration project and help fund their cause by going to the Ro-Na Theatre’s Facebook page.

