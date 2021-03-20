Advertisement

Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire

An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.(Kim Rafferty/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPENCER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on scene of a deadly fire on the 5100 block of Ripley Road, according to Spencer Fire Chief Rob Miller.

A passerby reported the fire to dispatchers a little after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

That passerby, according to Jody Ratliff, the Roane County EMS Director, was an off-duty deputy.

Ratliff says the deputy was able to pull two people out of the burning building.

While Ratliff says one person died at the scene, the second person would have “never had a chance” had it “not been for the deputy’s heroic efforts.”

The fire is out at this time and the investigation is underway.

There are two fatalities, according to Chief Miller. One person was also transported to the hospital.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

