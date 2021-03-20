First Warning Forecast | First weekend in spring is simply stunning!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring officially arrived at 5:37 AM this morning, and the first weekend in the new season will be nearly perfect. The only thing that takes away from a perfect score would be the cold mornings. Either way, sunshine dominates with comfortable afternoon temperatures. This trend continues into Monday as well, then clouds gather for the remainder of the upcoming work week, with rain and thunderstorm chances returning as well. Temperatures should still remain on the warm side.

Saturday morning starts with winterlike temperatures as low as the mid 20s for some locations, however, most areas are in the upper 20s to low 30s. With a full day of sunshine on tap, afternoon highs reach the 60-degree mark with a light wind.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold again with lows near 30 degrees in the cities but down to the mid to upper 20s in rural locations. A clear sky is expected.

Sunshine rolls on for Sunday afternoon as high temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, while the afternoon sees highs in the upper 60s. Sunny conditions continue.

Tuesday sees more of a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures stay in the upper 60s. A passing shower is possible later in the day.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with the chance for showers. Afternoon highs top out around 70 degrees.

Showers are likely on Thursday, with even a few thunderstorms possible later in the day. High temperatures reach the 70s again.

By Friday, sunshine returns with drier conditions expected. Highs will be knocked down to the mid 60s.

