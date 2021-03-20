Advertisement

Man dies in ATV crash

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.(NBC15)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say a man has died in an ATV crash at a popular off-roading site in Rush.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday night.

KSP officials say 35-year-old Adam L. Burns is the victim.

Police tell WSAZ Burns went into an unauthorized area of the ATV park and tried to climb up a steep embankment when he lost control.

Troopers say Burns overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.

Officials say Burns was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

