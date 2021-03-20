Advertisement

Mudslide blocks roadway in Johnson County, Ky.

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A trip to grandma’s house Thursday evening was taken at just the right time.

“I had gone to pick him up and when I came through I could tell that it had begun to slip,” Patty Barker said.

Hours later, that little slip Barker noticed along state Route 1107 in Johnson County turned into a massive full-on mudslide.

“It’s a little uneasy,” Barker said.

“Let me tell you, it’s really scary when it’s dark,” Barry Spriggs, highway superintendent for Johnson County District 12, said.

Highway crews described the hillside as groaning Thursday night -- saying they heard rocks rumbling and dirt moving with no idea where the sound was coming from, because of the darkness.

“When you got something moving like this, you don’t know what’s gonna come off in there. Could be a huge tree, huge rock and it’s dark, ya can’t see it,” Spriggs said.

With the hillside somewhat stabilized as of Friday morning, Spriggs says the cleanup process could finally start.

However with a blocked roadway, dropping off her grandson will take Patty and anyone else who comes this way a bit longer.

“I have to go a total opposite direction, so it’s at least twenty minutes to get there. So, if I need to get there in a hurry, it’s gonna take me a little bit of time,” Barker said.

Spriggs says he hopes to have the roadway back open by Friday night.

