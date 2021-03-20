Advertisement

Ohio governor, trolled by Trump, says he’d take endorsement

President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a...
President Donald Trump stands with gubernatorial candidate Mike DeWine as he speaks during a rally, at the IX Center, in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he’d accept an endorsement for next year’s run for governor from former President Donald Trump.

DeWine said he’d take the backing despite the president’s criticism of him and despite the president’s role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach.

The governor said Friday during a City Club of Cleveland forum that it’s ultimately voters who decide on a candidate.

DeWine says he’s not sure endorsements play a huge role.

DeWine also said that Ohio GOP Congressman Anthony Gonzalez should not resign for voting to impeach Trump.

DeWine says Gonzalez voted his conscience.

