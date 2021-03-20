Person killed in house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The fire marshal is investigating after one person was killed in an overnight fire.

Metro 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported at a home around 1 a.m. Saturday along the 1100 block of Broad Tree Run in Sissonville.

The house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene and burnt to the ground. They found the victim’s body in the rubble.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.