Advertisement

Provider to contact West Virginians registered through Everbridge about second COVID-19 vaccine

West Virginians who registered for a COVID-19 vaccination through the state’s Everbridge system...
West Virginians who registered for a COVID-19 vaccination through the state’s Everbridge system but ended up getting a first dose through a private pharmacy will be contacted by the provider when it comes to getting the second dose.(KWCH 12)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginians who registered for a COVID-19 vaccination through the state’s Everbridge system but ended up getting a first dose through a private pharmacy will be contacted by the provider when it comes to getting the second dose.

Friday night on Twitter, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh answered the question that has been on some people’s minds.

Eligible West Virginians can still register through the state’s website by tapping here or through a private pharmacy like Fruth or Walgreens.

“All federal pharmacy partners will provide the second doses,” Dr. Marsh said on Twitter.

People in West Virginia, Ohio & Kentucky can get vaccination information here on the WSAZ COVID-19 vaccination guide.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Texas Roadhouse founder and CEO Kent Taylor said Friday that Taylor took his own...
Family of Texas Roadhouse founder/CEO Kent Taylor releases more information about his death
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
Four arrested after hotel drug bust
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
President Biden stumbles
President Biden stumbles boarding Air Force One

Latest News

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy pulls two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
386 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 386 new cases, zero new deaths
Fire destroys Charleston house
Fire destroys Charleston house
One person has died following a fire in Sissonville.
One person killed in house fire