Provider to contact West Virginians registered through Everbridge about second COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginians who registered for a COVID-19 vaccination through the state’s Everbridge system but ended up getting a first dose through a private pharmacy will be contacted by the provider when it comes to getting the second dose.

Friday night on Twitter, West Virginia’s COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh answered the question that has been on some people’s minds.

Eligible West Virginians can still register through the state’s website by tapping here or through a private pharmacy like Fruth or Walgreens.

“All federal pharmacy partners will provide the second doses,” Dr. Marsh said on Twitter.

People in West Virginia, Ohio & Kentucky can get vaccination information here on the WSAZ COVID-19 vaccination guide.

