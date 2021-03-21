Advertisement

UPDATE | All lanes reopened on US-52 after brush fire

Multiple emergency crews are on scene.
Multiple emergency crews are on scene.(AP Newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - All lanes of US-52 in South Point, Ohio have reopened after one lane was closed due to a brush fire earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department that fire has been contained.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.

UPDATE 3/21/21 @ 8:46 P.M.

One westbound lane of US 52 is closed due to a brush fire, according to Lawrence County 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire broke out on top of the hill closest to the westbound lanes right before the blue and green Ashland bridges Saturday afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ APP for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident
A rock slide has closed the northbound and southbound lane on US-119 near I-79.
UPDATE | Road reopens after rock slide caused road closure
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.
Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders
Credit: Michael B. Wyrick / WOUB
OU Students takeover Court Street

Latest News

Last day to introduce bills in W.Va. Senate
Last day to introduce bills in W.Va. Senate
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, March 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
One of the city's street lamps was damaged after Ohio U. students celebrated on Court Street in...
Ohio U. basketball celebration leads to property damage
wsaz
OU celebration leads to property damage
The bill would relax helmet laws in the Mountain State.
Rally held for a bill to change helmet laws for motorcyclists