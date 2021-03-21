UPDATE | All lanes reopened on US-52 after brush fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - All lanes of US-52 in South Point, Ohio have reopened after one lane was closed due to a brush fire earlier Sunday afternoon.

According to the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department that fire has been contained.

The cause is still under investigation at this time.

UPDATE 3/21/21 @ 8:46 P.M.

One westbound lane of US 52 is closed due to a brush fire, according to Lawrence County 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ the fire broke out on top of the hill closest to the westbound lanes right before the blue and green Ashland bridges Saturday afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

