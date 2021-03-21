COVID-19 in W.Va. | 6 new deaths, 348 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 6 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 21, 2021, there have been 2,359,696 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 137,826 total cases and 2,606 total deaths.

The deaths include an 84-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old male from Boone County.

348 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

5514 cases are active.

There have been 129,479 recoveries.

441,287 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 267,520 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,304), Berkeley (10,241), Boone (1,690), Braxton (810), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,205), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (504), Fayette (2,863), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,149), Greenbrier (2,459), Hampshire (1,584), Hancock (2,609), Hardy (1,346), Harrison (5,034), Jackson (1,739), Jefferson (3,837), Kanawha (12,615), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,892), Marion (3,837), Marshall (3,138), Mason (1,831), McDowell (1,397), Mercer (4,327), Mineral (2,616), Mingo (2,239), Monongalia (8,442), Monroe (1,000), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,320), Ohio (3,752), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,660), Putnam (4,406), Raleigh (5,160), Randolph (2,434), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (713), Taylor (1,123), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,742), Wayne (2,677), Webster (418), Wetzel (1,132), Wirt (365), Wood (7,310), Wyoming (1,791).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Hardy and Webster counties, and Monday in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Preston, Webster, and Wayne counties.

March 21

Hardy County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bakers Island, 52 Bakers Island, Webster Springs, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

March 22

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Mineral County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Webster County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

For ongoing testing and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

