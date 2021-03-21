First Warning Forecast | Couple more sunny days before clouds increase, rain chances return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring is starting on a tranquil note with sunny days and clear nights. This trend rolls on through Sunday and Monday, then cloud cover increases for the rest of the work week as rain chances slowly creep back. Despite cold mornings this weekend, both morning and afternoon temperatures turn warmer through the week as well.

Saturday evening stays clear and calm as temperatures fall to the low to mid 40s by midnight.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cold again with lows near 30 degrees in the cities but down to the mid to upper 20s in rural locations. A clear sky is expected.

Sunday afternoon provides more stunning sunshine as high temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Monday morning starts with temperatures in the low to mid 30s, while the afternoon sees highs in the upper 60s. Sunny conditions continue.

Tuesday sees more of a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures stay in the upper 60s. A stray shower is possible later in the day.

Expect a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with the chance for showers. Afternoon highs top out around 70 degrees.

Showers are likely on Thursday, with even a few thunderstorms later in the day and at night. High temperatures reach the 70s again.

By Friday, sunshine returns with drier conditions expected. Highs will be knocked down to the mid 60s.

Saturday stays sunny and turns warmer, with high temperatures back near 70 degrees.

