First Warning Forecast | Springy week ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures warmed up quite a bit during the afternoons over the weekend, and a similarly warm trend continues through the week ahead. Morning temperatures will also not be nearly as cold. Eventually, the super sunny days give way to increasing clouds and rain chances returning mid to late week. This will then be followed by a “split” weekend, with Saturday looking nice and Sunday not so much.

Sunday evening keeps the clear and quiet pattern going as temperatures fall to the upper 40s by midnight.

Overnight, expect a mostly clear sky with a calm wind. Temperatures fall to the mid 30s for most but likely reach the low 30s in the typical cold spots.

Monday sees another good deal of sunshine, though some thicker high clouds may invade late in the day. Still, the fantastic dry stretch of weather continues as high temperatures reach the 70-degree mark. While a light wind is expected, the humidity will be low, so the brush fire risk is still elevated.

Cloud cover increases on Tuesday, so the day sees more of a partly cloudy sky as high temperatures reach around 70 degrees again. A stray shower is possible towards sunset.

Expect a partly cloudy sky again on Wednesday with the chance for scattered, light showers. Afternoon highs top out in the low 70s.

Showers are likely on Thursday, with even a few thunderstorms later in the day and at night. High temperatures reach the 70s again.

A few showers linger into Friday morning, but by the afternoon, partial sunshine returns with drier conditions expected. Highs will be knocked down to the mid 60s.

Saturday stays mostly sunny and turns warmer, with high temperatures back near 70 degrees.

Rain chances return on Sunday with a high in the mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

