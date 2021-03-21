House of Delegates member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Brandon Steele, House of Delegates Government Organization Committee Chairman, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Majority Leader Amy Summers.

Summers says Steele is undergoing a quarantine in line with timing set forth by his doctor.

“We have attempted to notify anyone who had the potential of high-risk exposure to this member, which would have meant close contact for more than 15 minutes, and we also want everyone with the House of Delegates to be aware of this positive case,” Summers said in a statement.

The statement goes on to say testing with increased capability will be offered at the state Capitol Monday with drive-through options available.

More information about testing will be shared as the information becomes available.

