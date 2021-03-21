Advertisement

Mother charged with murder after toddler ingests fentanyl

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky mother has been charged with murder after her 2-year-old son consumed the drug fentanyl.

Lauren Ashley Baker told police she “took a shot” of fentanyl Thursday prior to taking a nap with her son.

A Ludlow Police report said the boy got into her purse and found the fentanyl.

When she woke up, the contents of her purse were scattered around and the toddler was on the floor not breathing.

Baker was also charged with importing fentanyl and trafficking in a controlled substance.

