Ohio KO’s Virginia

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats aren’t leaving Indianapolis any time soon. They beat Virginia Saturday night in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament by a final of 62-58. Ben Vander Plas led Ohio in scoring with 17 points with Ben Roderick and Jason Preston also scoring in double figures. Free throw shooting was key in the Ohio win where they made 13 of 14 which is 92%.

Ohio will play #5 seed Creighton Monday with a 6:10 p.m. tip off time from Hinkle Fieldhouse.

