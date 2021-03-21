Advertisement

Ohio KO’s Virginia

BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 20: The Ohio Bobcats take on the Virginia Cavaliers the first round of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 20: The Ohio Bobcats take on the Virginia Cavaliers the first round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 20, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Ben Solomon | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - The Ohio Bobcats aren’t leaving Indianapolis any time soon. They beat Virginia Saturday night in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament by a final of 62-58. Ben Vander Plas led Ohio in scoring with 17 points with Ben Roderick and Jason Preston also scoring in double figures. Free throw shooting was key in the Ohio win where they made 13 of 14 which is 92%.

Ohio will play #5 seed Creighton Monday with a 6:10 p.m. tip off time from Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy, bystanders pull two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
A rock slide has closed the northbound and southbound lane on US-119 near I-79.
UPDATE | Road reopens after rock slide caused road closure
Credit: Michael B. Wyrick / WOUB
OU Students takeover Court Street

Latest News

Kentucky guard Brandon Boston Jr. (3) shoots the ball against LSU at Rupp Arena on Jan. 23,...
Kentucky freshman BJ Boston declares for NBA Draft
West Virginia's Miles McBride (4) moves the ball against Morehead State during the first half...
WVU tops Morehead State in NCAA tournament
Wildcats improve to 5-0 this season.
Nitro & Winfield win Friday night
Nitro and Winfield win Friday night