OU Students takeover Court Street

This comes after the school’s basketball teams defeats Virginia in the NCAA tournament.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio University students have taken over Court Street in downtown Athens.

That’s according to witnesses who tell WSAZ this started just before 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Athens Police Department says they have broken up the crowd with no reports of injury or property damage, and many of the students were gathering in the street chanting “O-U, oh yeah!”

The teams win will advance the Bobcats into the next round of the NCAA tournaments.

