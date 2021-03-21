Advertisement

Police: Man stabs 8 during fight at Detroit hookah bar

Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday,...
Eight people were stabbed after a fight broke out at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, March 21, 2021.(Source: WDIV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man stabbed eight people during a fight at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, authorities said.

The fight started at around 4:40 a.m. inside the Taiga Hookah Lounge before spilling out into the parking lot, police Officer Dan Donakowski said in a news release. A preliminary investigation showed that gunshots were fired, but that no one was struck by them, he said.

A 34-year-old man who allegedly stabbed the eight people was taken into custody, police said. The suspect, who had not been charged as of early Sunday afternoon, was also injured during the melee.

The eight people who were stabbed were taken to hospitals, where three were in critical condition and the other five were treated for wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening, Donakowski said.

Authorities said it was unclear what led to the stabbings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident
A rock slide has closed the northbound and southbound lane on US-119 near I-79.
UPDATE | Road reopens after rock slide caused road closure
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.
Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders
Credit: Michael B. Wyrick / WOUB
OU Students takeover Court Street

Latest News

A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas
Migrants rest in a gazebo at a park after a large group of deportees were pushed by Mexican...
Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda
Last day to introduce bills in W.Va. Senate
Last day to introduce bills in W.Va. Senate
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, March 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast