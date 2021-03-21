Advertisement

Police respond to call of body spotted in water

Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the water.(Boone County Sheriff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call of possible body spotted in the water.

West Virginia State Police, Danville Volunteer Fire Dept., Morrisville Fire Dept., Boone Co. Ambulance Authority and Boone Co. Emergency Management Officials arrived to a coal slurry impoundment on the Hobet property.

Drone technology was used to help assist in the recovery and to help prevent the rescuers from having to venture into the water with a boat.

According to a post on the Boone County Sheriff Facebook page, the alleged body was actually a mannequin in the water.

The sheriffs office wants to remind everyone to say away from the impoundments because they can become very dangerous.

