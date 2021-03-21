Residential Rehabilitative Treatment Program to open for Huntington veterans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After significant delays due to the pandemic, the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center is preparing to open it’ Residential Rehabilitative Treatment Program in mid-April.

The new facility was constructed on the Huntington campus and while a virtual ribbon cutting was held virtually in January, the center is getting closer to officially opening it’s doors to patients.

The 15-bed facility will welcome both male and female veterans over the age of 18 who are struggling with substance use and looking to seek recovery options. Treatment could last a month of more, depending on individualized care plans.

Services will help patients who are battling addiction or other mental health disorders. Many of the staff are also veterans and able to provide participants good coping skills and help them avoid relapse.

“When you see someone come in with a substance use disorder, many times they’re at rock bottom,” said Chris Hughes, program manager. “Their self worth is at a zero. Not only do we want to empower people when they come in. When they graduate we want that head up and we’re going to keep in touch with them.”

Prior to this center, the closest type of care for veterans was in Chillicothe, Ohio.

To start, the program will only be taking on eight veterans to follow social distancing guidelines. Once capacity limits are lifted, they will also be allowing family members to come visit patients.

The facility will also be able to host group therapy sessions for those veterans who struggle with anxiety, depression and PTSD.

