UPDATE | Road reopens after rock slide caused road closure

A rock slide has closed the northbound and southbound lane on US-119 near I-79.
A rock slide has closed the northbound and southbound lane on US-119 near I-79.(KBTX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE: 03/21/2021 @ 12:51 P.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound and southbound lanes of US-119 at I-79 are now back open, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The road closed Saturday morning following a rock slide.

Crews worked all morning to remove the rock from the road.

ORIGINAL STORY 03/21/2021 @ 9:28 A.M.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A major rock slide has caused a road to shutdown early Sunday morning.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of US-119 at I-79 are closed as crews work to remove the large rock, according to West Virginia 511.

Metro 911 dispatchers say drivers should avoid the area as the West Virginia Department of Highways works to remove the rock.

Motorists in the area should also expect delays.

