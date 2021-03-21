Advertisement

Scioto Co. Health Dept. rolls out online scheduling for COVID

The next first dose Moderna Clinic will be Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24 from 9:00...
The next first dose Moderna Clinic will be Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.(WSAZ Amber Sipe)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO CO., Ohio (WSAZ) - People now have the option to schedule their COVID-19 vaccines online, the health department announced Sunday morning.

To register online for an appointment, people should go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, enter 45622 as the zip code, and click on the Scioto County Health Department.

The next first dose Moderna Clinic will be Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

An evening first dose Moderna clinic will also be held on Thursday, March 25, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

All vaccination clinics are taking place in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse.

No insurance information or access codes are needed, and the clinics are free.

Officials with the health department say you still have the option to call to schedule your appointment. You can either call (740) 302-2801 or call (740) 302-8277.

Ohioans who are 40-years-old and older, as well as those with medical conditions of cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disesae, and obesity are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers say the man overturned several times before he was eventually ejected from the ATV.
Man dies in ATV crash
An off duty deputy, who was on his way home, reported the fire to dispatchers a little after...
Off-duty deputy, bystanders pull two people out of burning building in early morning fatal fire
One person has died in a fire.
Person killed in house fire
A rock slide has closed the northbound and southbound lane on US-119 near I-79.
UPDATE | Road reopens after rock slide caused road closure
Credit: Michael B. Wyrick / WOUB
OU Students takeover Court Street

Latest News

Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.
Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders
A Ludlow Police report said the boy got into her purse and found the fentanyl
Mother charged with murder after toddler ingests fentanyl
Firefighters are unsure of what caused the blaze.
Firefighters battle abandoned house fire
Ballet returns to Charleston
Taking the stage one "pointe" at a time
Six new deaths and 348 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 6 new deaths, 348 new cases