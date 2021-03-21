Scioto Co. Health Dept. rolls out online scheduling for COVID

SCIOTO CO., Ohio (WSAZ) - People now have the option to schedule their COVID-19 vaccines online, the health department announced Sunday morning.

To register online for an appointment, people should go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, enter 45622 as the zip code, and click on the Scioto County Health Department.

The next first dose Moderna Clinic will be Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24 from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m., and from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

An evening first dose Moderna clinic will also be held on Thursday, March 25, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

All vaccination clinics are taking place in the lobby of the Scioto County Courthouse.

No insurance information or access codes are needed, and the clinics are free.

Officials with the health department say you still have the option to call to schedule your appointment. You can either call (740) 302-2801 or call (740) 302-8277.

Ohioans who are 40-years-old and older, as well as those with medical conditions of cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disesae, and obesity are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

