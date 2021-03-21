Advertisement

Syracuse heading to Sweet 16

The Orange ends WVU’s season in 2nd round
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 21: Syracuse Orange against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 21: Syracuse Orange against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Joe Robbins/NCAA Photos | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WSAZ) - Syracuse is known for it’s 2-3 zone defense. It turns out their offense is pretty good too as they beat West Virginia 75-72 in the NCAA Tournament Sunday evening. The Orange shot 45% from three point range connecting on 14 of 31. WVU struggled from the floor making 26 of 70 for 37%. Buddy Boeheim led Syracuse in scoring with 25 points and 22 of them came in the second half. Four Mountaineers hit the double figure mark with Sean McNeil totaling 23 points.

The Orange led all of the first half and with their biggest one being 28-14 but WVU ended the first 20 minutes on a 15-7 run which made it 35-29. Sean McNeil’s three pointer gave West Virginia their first lead of the game with 9:47 to go at 53-52. It was a tie game at 56 until Marek Dolezaj’s two free throws broke it as the Orange outscored WVU 17-16 the final 6 minutes of the game. WVU cut the deficit to just 74-72 when Gabe Osabuohien made a layup with 4.5 seconds to go but they could get no closer.

WVU ends the season with a 19-8 record while the Orange advance to play the winner of Rutgers and Houston.

