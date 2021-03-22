Advertisement

ACTC announces “normal” Fall Semester

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Dr. Larry Ferguson, President/CEO of Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC) recently announced to the ACTC community that plans are in progress to return to normal operations in the Fall 2021 semester.

“In the last year, many ACTC classes and services have transitioned online to keep our campus community safe, but we are excited to fully operate on campus again when classes resume in August,” Ferguson said. “In response to COVID-19, we have taken the following precautions to keep those who were on campus safe, including temperature checks, masks and hand sanitizer available at entrances, classroom upgrades to accommodate social distancing and several measures to keep rooms and offices sanitized.”

He said the college would continue to adhere to the governor’s Healthy at Work guidelines.

“ACTC has worked diligently to minimize the impact of COVID on our faculty, staff, and students by closely adhering to the Governor’s Heathy at Work Guidelines. We are now elated that the pandemic is lessening and we can look forward to our campuses being fully open in the Fall,” Ferguson said.

Steve Woodburn, Chief Student Affairs Officer, said he is looking forward to having students return to campus.

“It is exciting to be able to plan for a semester that may return to some resemblance of normalcy.  Although we have always been open, the number of students utilizing campus services and of course socializing with each other was minimal.  Hopefully we will see the energy that students usually bring campus back in the Fall.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
West Virginia House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax