Call center to open for vaccine appointments in Kanawha County

(Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A call center is opening to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County Commission and the City of Charleston are opening the call center for the vaccine clinic that will be held on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

If you want to schedule an appointment, you can call 304-357-5157 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this week.

Appointments can be made for anyone over the age of 16, according to the health department.

Gov. Justice expanded the vaccine eligibility Monday during a press conference.

