COVID-19 in W.Va. | Six deaths, 276 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six additional deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 22, 2021, there have been 2,364,411 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,102 total cases and 2,612 total deaths.

The deaths include an 86-year old male from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Putnam County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Putnam County, and a 64-year old male from Upshur County.

276 new cases were received within the last 24 hours.

There are 5,600 current active cases.

129,892 people have recovered from the virus.

441,903 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 267,927 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,309), Berkeley (10,272), Boone (1,698), Braxton (814), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,207), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (505), Fayette (2,882), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,152), Greenbrier (2,462), Hampshire (1,585), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,347), Harrison (5,047), Jackson (1,740), Jefferson (3,854), Kanawha (12,644), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,898), Marion (3,843), Marshall (3,143), Mason (1,835), McDowell (1,400), Mercer (4,333), Mineral (2,617), Mingo (2,242), Monongalia (8,458), Monroe (1,001), Morgan (961), Nicholas (1,333), Ohio (3,762), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,665), Putnam (4,415), Raleigh (5,175), Randolph (2,435), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (714), Taylor (1,126), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,744), Wayne (2,680), Webster (421), Wetzel (1,133), Wirt (365), Wood (7,323), Wyoming (1,792).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.