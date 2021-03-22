Crews battle structure fire in Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are cleaning up after a structure fire in Barboursville. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the call came in just before 7 p.m. along Nelson Court.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department were able to rescue two dogs. The pets were mildly injured and transported to the emergency vet for care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

