Advertisement

Crews battle structure fire in Barboursville

It happened Sunday evening in Barboursville, West Virginia.
It happened Sunday evening in Barboursville, West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews are cleaning up after a structure fire in Barboursville. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the call came in just before 7 p.m. along Nelson Court.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but crews with the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department were able to rescue two dogs. The pets were mildly injured and transported to the emergency vet for care.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident
A rock slide has closed the northbound and southbound lane on US-119 near I-79.
UPDATE | Road reopens after rock slide caused road closure
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.
Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders
Credit: Michael B. Wyrick / WOUB
OU Students takeover Court Street

Latest News

Last day to introduce bills in W.Va. Senate
Last day to introduce bills in W.Va. Senate
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, March 22nd, 2021.
First Warning Forecast
One of the city's street lamps was damaged after Ohio U. students celebrated on Court Street in...
Ohio U. basketball celebration leads to property damage
wsaz
OU celebration leads to property damage
The bill would relax helmet laws in the Mountain State.
Rally held for a bill to change helmet laws for motorcyclists