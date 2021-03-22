Croce plays Croce at the Marshall Artist Series

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Artist Series is back and one of the artist who will be performing is ready to take the stage.

AJ Croce, singer/songwriter, shares how things have been during quarantine and what we can expect to see when he hits the stage.

The Marshall Artist Series is on April 17th at 7:30p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. You can purchase tickets at the Marshall Artist Series website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.