Croce plays Croce at the Marshall Artist Series

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall Artist Series is back and one of the artist who will be performing is ready to take the stage.

AJ Croce, singer/songwriter, shares how things have been during quarantine and what we can expect to see when he hits the stage.

The Marshall Artist Series is on April 17th at 7:30p.m. at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium. You can purchase tickets at the Marshall Artist Series website.

