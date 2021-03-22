Empty racetrack seen as opportunity for economic growth

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thunder Ridge Raceway once had its grandstands filled with racing fans in its years as a horse track and dirt racing track.

Floyd County officials believe the former racetrack property still sits as an opportunity for economic growth.

“I saw the value in it many years ago. There’s a lot of other things it could be used for, but the industry is going to be the thing that comes here,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “We see so many displaced workers with a quality work ethic and skills. We could bring a lot of companies closer to the East Coast that allows them to spread their business out.”

Stapleton is working hand-in-hand with Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams to purchase the property to create an industrial park.

“It’s the ideal location. It’s 53 acres and flat. With the infrastructure already in place, it’s ready to be built on and has very little developmental costs. Plus, it’s right by a four-lane highway,” Stapleton said.

Building up funds to acquire the property will take time as leaders plan to give taxpayers a break using outside funding for the project.

“We don’t feel like it would be responsible on our part to use tax dollars to purchases this area. We’re looking for grants, economic grants, or any type of grant that we can get,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton says community leaders are in the early planning stages and nothing is definite yet.

