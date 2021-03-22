Advertisement

Empty racetrack seen as opportunity for economic growth

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - Thunder Ridge Raceway once had its grandstands filled with racing fans in its years as a horse track and dirt racing track.

Floyd County officials believe the former racetrack property still sits as an opportunity for economic growth.

“I saw the value in it many years ago. There’s a lot of other things it could be used for, but the industry is going to be the thing that comes here,” said Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton. “We see so many displaced workers with a quality work ethic and skills. We could bring a lot of companies closer to the East Coast that allows them to spread their business out.”

Stapleton is working hand-in-hand with Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams to purchase the property to create an industrial park.

“It’s the ideal location. It’s 53 acres and flat. With the infrastructure already in place, it’s ready to be built on and has very little developmental costs. Plus, it’s right by a four-lane highway,” Stapleton said.

Building up funds to acquire the property will take time as leaders plan to give taxpayers a break using outside funding for the project.

“We don’t feel like it would be responsible on our part to use tax dollars to purchases this area. We’re looking for grants, economic grants, or any type of grant that we can get,” Stapleton said.

Stapleton says community leaders are in the early planning stages and nothing is definite yet.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
West Virginia House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax