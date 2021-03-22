Advertisement

Fayette County confirms first cases of U.K. variant

(Terri Russell)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first known cases of the U.K. variant have been confirmed in Fayette County, West Virginia.

According to the Fayette County Health Department, the cases were confirmed through lab testing.

“This is a reminder that even though COVID seems less of a threat, we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge: wear masks in public, continue to physically distance, avoid both indoor and large gatherings, and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” said Dr. Anita Stewart, the county’s health officer.

While Dr. Stewart says these are the first confirmed cases in the county, she believes there are others than have not been detected.

“We can’t say how widespread it is in Fayette County, but it’s concerning. We are seeing an uptick in cases over the last week. We must continue to be vigilant,” said Dr. Stewart.

Initial studies suggest that the vaccines being distributed in the U.S. provide strong protection against this variant and others.

