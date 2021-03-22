First Warning Forecast | Decent first week of spring, few hiccups

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All in all, the first week of spring will be a pretty decent one across the region with warm temperatures and plenty of dry hours, though opportunities for some showers are present. However, do not count on temperatures staying in the 60s and 70s forever. Next week is looking quite a bit cooler, at least for the start.

Monday evening stays dry and comfortable with passing high clouds as temperatures fall to the mid 50s by midnight.

Overnight, expect continued passing clouds with dry and cool conditions. Temperatures range from the upper 30s to low 40s in sheltered valleys and rural locations, to the mid to upper 40s in cities and on hilltops.

Tuesday sees added cloud cover as the sun becomes dimmed or even clouded over at times. However, the day stays dry and warm as high temperatures top out around 70 degrees. While not overly strong, a breeze combined with the ongoing dry conditions keeps the brush fire risk elevated.

Scattered showers arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. Expect a partly cloudy sky during this time period. Low temperatures stay near 50 degrees Tuesday night and rise to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday sees a mostly cloudy sky with showers at times. High temperatures reach the low 70s again. By Thursday night, a passing cold front brings the potential for some thunderstorms as well.

Friday will dry out for the afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be slightly cooler in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s. Then, rain chances return Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Monday looks to turn quite a bit cooler, with morning lows back to the 30s and afternoon highs potentially struggling to get out of the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.