Garth Brooks reschedules Cincinnati concert

This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in...
This March 14, 2019 file photo shows Garth Brooks performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By WSAZ News Staff and FOX19
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Country music star Garth Brooks rescheduled his Cincinnati concert at Paul Brown Stadium.

The 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year rescheduled the show from May 1 to Sept. 18.

Tickets already bought will still be valid for the rescheduled date.

Officials say Brooks sold 70,000 tickets in 75 minutes for his show in the Queen City.

“It was the most people to ever show up for a ticket on sale,” officials said in a press release. “He then set the all-time record for entertainment in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 75 minutes with a sell-out of 70,000 seats. This will be Garth’s first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia date on The Stadium Tour.”

Officials say Brooks is still the number-one-selling solo artist in U.S. history. He is one of the five artists that will receive the Kennedy Center Honors later this year.

