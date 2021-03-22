Advertisement

Gondrezick Guides No. 4 WVU Past No. 13 Lehigh in NCAA Tournament First Round, 77-53

Mountaineers will face No. 5 Georgia Tech Tuesday
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WDTV) - Kysre Gondrezick scored a game-high 26 points to lead No. 4 WVU past No. 13 Lehigh, 77-53 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Gondrezick was 9-15 from the field, 6-8 from three-point range and eclipsed 1,000 career points. K.K. Deans added 19 points and Esmery Martinez recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Emma Grothaus paced the Mountain Hawks with 14 points. The Mountaineers shot 55 percent from the field and held Lehigh to 31 percent. West Virginia outrebounded the Mountain Hawks, 40-30.

WVU advances to play No. 5 Georgia Tech in the second round on Tuesday.

