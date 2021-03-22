Gov. Beshear announces Abandoned Mine Land projects in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program Grant projects in eastern Kentucky.

He discussed the projects Monday morning during a press briefing at the State Capitol Rotunda.

$14.2 million in grants will go towards projects for Floyd, Harlan, Laurel, Morgan and Perry Counties.

The projects include:

$2.05 million to the City of Wheelwright and Floyd County for the construction of a new water treatment plant in Wheelwright that will replace an aging conventional sand filtration plant built in the 1930s. The new facility will assist in the re-opening of the Southeast Kentucky Correctional Center that closed in 2012.

$3.5 million to Perry County and the City of Hazard to improve the water systems of Perry County through the KY-15/KY-7 Interconnect and the development of a new Buckhorn Water Treatment Plant. The project will provide a reliable water source for 1,198 residential customers and 36 businesses in the Coal Fields Industrial Park that employ in excess of 370 people.

$3.7 million to BPM Lumber of Laurel County for the purchase and installation of an optimized merchandising system that will allow BPM to produce value-added hardwood lumber products. This will sustain 123 current jobs and allow for the re-employment of 62 employees at the London and Whitesburg locations who were previously laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.

$400,000 to Backroads of Appalachia, a non-profit entity that supports job training and economic development through tourism and motorsports. Backroads will partner with local government and non-profit organizations to repurpose an abandoned mine land property in Harlan County into a welcome center to increase regional motorsports tourism in Lynch, KY. As a second chance employer, Backroads employs individuals in local addiction recovery programs and provides them with job training and paid employment.

$3 million to fund the eKAMI Advanced Robotic Instruction Project in Morgan County. This project will build on eKAMI’s successful model of advanced CNC machining training by expanding instruction to include an advanced manufacturing robotics credential track for incarcerated individuals at the East Kentucky Correctional Complex in Morgan County.

$1.5 million to Harlan County Fiscal Court to bring natural gas infrastructure to the Harlan County Business Park project in Harlan County. This project will develop natural gas service for the Tri-Cities area of Harlan County and bring natural gas service to the Harlan County Business Park site on previously mined lands near Cumberland, Benham, and Lynch, Kentucky. Harlan County Fiscal Court has worked to redevelop this site bringing new companies and up to 50 local jobs. The site has recently received certified Build-Ready status by the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.

So far, $130 million have been secured in AML funds for Kentucky, according to Rogers. They’re working on another round of funding for 2021.

Governor Beshear says, “these projects are creating good jobs and a healthier future Eastern Kentuckians. These projects mean drinkable water and training and re-employment for those who have been laid off. For many of our people, they will mean more peace of mind and a fresh start.”

“While this funding was designed to help our coal mining communities recover from the downturn of the coal industry, it will also serve as an essential resource as our rural Appalachian region recovers from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman Hal Rogers.

“The residents of the city of Wheelwright would like to thank Congressman Rogers and Governor Beshear for their work in expanding access to clean, reliable water for our residents and businesses,” said Robbie Williams, Floyd County Judge Executive. “Wheelwright is a small community, so we really appreciate our leaders who look out for us and advocate for funding that will help us continue to recover from losses in the coal industry.”

