Increased SNAP benefits to remain in place with stimulus funding

File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
File: A produce aisle at a supermarket in Jonesboro, Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Those who receive benefits from the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program may receive additional funding for several more months as a result of stimulus funding.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday it has increased SNAP funding by 15% as a result of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law earlier this month.

The $3.5 billion in increased SNAP funding will last through September, and it means recipients will receive an additional $28 per month as a result. This means a family of four could receive more than $100 per month.

The increased benefits were scheduled to expire in June before the stimulus funding was allocated.

The USDA estimates 41 million people benefit from SNAP funding.

