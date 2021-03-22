Kentucky vaccine eligibility expands to age 50 and up

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Vaccine eligibility in Kentucky expanded on Monday to include Kentuckians age 50 and up.

Phase 1C began March 1, and it originally included Kentuckians age 60 and up. Last week, however, Gov. Andy Beshear expanded Phase 1C to include people in their 50s.

Health departments across the state have been working to meet the governor’s goal of distribution 90 percent of vaccines received within seven days. Many departments are in different phases of vaccine distribution and have different appointment availability.

For example, in Lawrence County, Kentuckians age 50 and up can register for a vaccine and make an appointment for this week. Debbie Miller, Public Health Director for the Lawrence County Health Department, said they have a good supply of vaccines and several appointments available for this week.

Miller said they have seen a drop in demand for the vaccines. She said the hesitancy could be due to the reported side effects with the Moderna vaccine. “I think part of it is we’re giving Moderna and now people know you might have some kind of response with that second dose in particular,” Miller said. “But you know, that’s just your body saying it recognized it and it’s doing what it’s supposed to do.”

Other counties, however, have full appointments this week. In Greenup County, they are doing mostly second dose appointments, and any new eligible Kentuckians could have to wait a few days for a shot.

King’s Daughters Medical Center has opened up eligibility to Kentuckians age 18 and up and all patients age 18 and up.

Almost 1.2 million Kentuckians have been vaccinated as of Monday morning.

Gov. Beshear said eligibility will expand to Phase 3 by April 12, that includes all Kentuckians age 16 and up.

