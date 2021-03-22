Advertisement

Ky. COVID case numbers decline for tenth straight week

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a press conference Monday afternoon, Ky. Governor Andy Beshear announced that COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth have been decreasing for ten weeks straight.

Beshear announced 294 new cases, bring the State’s total to 421,121 cases. Of the new cases, 44 are in kids under the age of 18.

Eleven new COVID-realted deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,799.

Kentucky’s positive case rate is at 2.93 percent.

As of Monday, 434 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 95 are in the ICU, and 63 are on ventilators. These reported numbers have also been declining.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
West Virginia House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax