Ky. COVID case numbers decline for tenth straight week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a press conference Monday afternoon, Ky. Governor Andy Beshear announced that COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth have been decreasing for ten weeks straight.

Beshear announced 294 new cases, bring the State’s total to 421,121 cases. Of the new cases, 44 are in kids under the age of 18.

Eleven new COVID-realted deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,799.

Kentucky’s positive case rate is at 2.93 percent.

As of Monday, 434 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 95 are in the ICU, and 63 are on ventilators. These reported numbers have also been declining.

