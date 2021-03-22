Lawmakers ask colleagues to follow COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a Monday news conference, three Democratic lawmakers came together to ask their colleagues to obey COVID-19 rules.

The news conference came on the heels of Republican Delegate Brandon Steele testing positive for COVID-19 during the weekend. Officials say both he and his wife have tested positive.

Lawmakers in the West Virginia Capitol are responsible for following several COVID-19 based protocols, including wearing masks during floor sessions. They are allowed to remove their masks when speaking on the floor. However, some Democrats claim not everyone is following the rules.

“There are still people on the House chamber floor that refuse to wear their mask, there are delegates walking through the hallways wearing fake masks,” said Democrat Doug Skaff Jr., the Minority Leader for the House of Delegates.

Skaff joined Sen. Ron Stollings and Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin at Monday’s press conference. All three officials discussed the need to follow COVID-19 protocols. Skaff asked Speaker of the House of Delegates Rodger Hanshaw to further enforce the mask protocol on the floor and Capitol police to further enforce the rule in the hallways. On March 17, Hanshaw sent out a reminder to all senators and delegates. The note reminded them of the mask mandate and the punishment for refusal.

None of them called out any individual by name. They say a large number of lawmakers are following the rules. But they are worried that that other lawmakers breaking the rules will put them at risk.

“You have a handful of bad actors, and it only took one bad actor one person to blatantly disrespect the rules,” Skaff said.

House Republican Majority Leader Amy Summers said in a statement to WSAZ:

“We have been committed to doing the work of the people as safely as possible throughout this session. All members adopted the House rules, which cover the use of masks, and we don’t expect any changes to the rules for the remainder of the session.

“If a Delegate thinks another member is not following House rules, he or she can raise a point of order. We’ve also established areas for members to participate in session from the gallery if they feel they need more space. I think we’re all doing the best we can, and we will continue to consult with state and local health officials to ensure we finish the regular session as safely as possible.”

Lawmakers that feel the need to be tested can go to the parking lot of the culture center on Tuesday. Capitol officials say the testing site will continue on Capitol grounds as needed.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.