Low income emergency assistance available in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has announced applications will be accepted starting Monday for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP).

They will be accepted until close of business on Friday, April 30, 2021 or until funds are exhausted.

This program helps eligible residents in paying home heating bills. In order to be eligible, a past-due bill or termination notice is required. It’s also based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill.

The DHHR says the household must also meet all program guidelines, including an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60 percent of the State Median Income. Income that comes from Social Security or the Veterans Administration will be excluded.

You can find an application at a local DHHR office or you can call 304-356-4619. Finished applications may be mailed or delivered to the DHHR office in the applicant’s county of residence. A copy of the past-due bill or termination notice must be included with the application. Click here for a list of DHHR offices.

There will be no requirement for a face to face interview due to COVID-19.

For more information, click here.

