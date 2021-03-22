Major rehabilitation project closes part of State Route 7

CROWN CITY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A major rehabilitation project will close part of State Route 7 at Crown City.

The project starts on March 22.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, it will take place between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158).

State Route 7 will be closed between Westbranch Road and Sunnyside Drive through December 1, 2021.

ODOT says the concrete pavement in this section was constructed in 1947 and repaired in 1994 and 2013. Part of the project includes removing the concrete and replacing it will full-depth asphalt pavement. There will also be new culverts, catch basins, new guardrail, new signing and rumble strips.

Detours include SR 7 to SR 218 to SR 553 to SR 7. For trucks, you should detour from SR 7 to U.S. 35 south to U.S. 64 west (West Virginia) to U.S. 52 west (re-enter Ohio).

For those wanting to access the K.H. Butler Fishing Access parking area and boat ramp, you must come from the north. Northbound traffic will be required to follow the detour and access the boat ramp traveling southbound on SR 7. When you leave the boat ramp, head northbound on SR 7 from the parking area.

