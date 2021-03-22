Advertisement

Major rehabilitation project closes part of State Route 7

State Route 7 rehabilitation project
State Route 7 rehabilitation project(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROWN CITY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A major rehabilitation project will close part of State Route 7 at Crown City.

The project starts on March 22.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, it will take place between Westbranch Road (County Road 162) and Sunnyside Drive (County Road 158).

State Route 7 will be closed between Westbranch Road and Sunnyside Drive through December 1, 2021.

ODOT says the concrete pavement in this section was constructed in 1947 and repaired in 1994 and 2013. Part of the project includes removing the concrete and replacing it will full-depth asphalt pavement. There will also be new culverts, catch basins, new guardrail, new signing and rumble strips.

Detours include SR 7 to SR 218 to SR 553 to SR 7. For trucks, you should detour from SR 7 to U.S. 35 south to U.S. 64 west (West Virginia) to U.S. 52 west (re-enter Ohio).

For those wanting to access the K.H. Butler Fishing Access parking area and boat ramp, you must come from the north. Northbound traffic will be required to follow the detour and access the boat ramp traveling southbound on SR 7. When you leave the boat ramp, head northbound on SR 7 from the parking area.

Work is estimated to be complete by June 2022.Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
West Virginia House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax