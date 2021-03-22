Advertisement

Man stopped after gun found in luggage at airport

Gun found at Yeager Aiport
Gun found at Yeager Aiport(TSA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Transportation Security Administration at Yeager Airport stopped a man after they found a gun in his luggage.

It happened on Sunday.

Officials with the TSA say a man from Florida was stopped when they detected a 9mm handgun along with a gun magazine loaded with 15 bullets among the man’s carry-on items at the security checkpoint.

The TSA notified Yeager Airport Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning.

The man is facing a federal financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint.

According to the TSA, one gun has been caught at Yeager Airport in 2021.

For more information on how to properly travel with a firearm, click here.

