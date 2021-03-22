Advertisement

More stimulus payments processing this week

The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a...
The IRS is still processing millions of 2020 tax returns, while at the same time sending out a new round of stimulus checks.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More stimulus checks are coming.

The Biden administration said the second batch of COVID-19 payments will be issued this week.

For some taxpayers receiving direct deposit, payments began processing on Friday.

Some people might see the money in their account as provisional or pending until the official pay date on Wednesday.

The government says going forward, additional batches will be made weekly.

You can check whether a payment has been scheduled on the Internal Revenue Service website.

The $1,400 checks began disbursement earlier this month after President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 relief bill into law.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County