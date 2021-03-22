Advertisement

Ohio U. basketball celebration leads to property damage

By John Lowe
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to Athens Police, a celebration by Ohio University students on Court Street led to personal and city property damage.

APD tells WSAZ that during the celebration Saturday night, a street light was damaged and a car parked on the road was dented and had its windshield smashed.

OU sophomore Saylor Evans tells WSAZ he was near the scene when it happened.

“We were pretty much in it,” Evans said. “We were standing off a little bit to the side, not doing anything egregious or wrong. But we were just observing, having fun and getting wild too with everyone else...but in the legal sense.”

The celebration came after the Ohio Bobcats’ win over Virginia in the NCAA Tournament.

“There was a guy hanging from the traffic light,” OU student Javion Large said. “He was sitting right on top of it shaking it. We were getting pretty wild here in OU.”

Athens Police have not said if any arrests were made during the celebration on Court Street.

