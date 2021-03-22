One injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police are investigating after calls of a shooting just after 7 p.m. along 8th Street Sunday evening.

Police Chief Ray Cornwell says officers responded to a shooting at Davis’ Place. Police spoke with William Drummond, 45, who reports that he had been in the bar having an interaction with another patron. A short time later, Drummond says a confrontation ensued outside the bar and the other patron brandished a weapon, shooting Drummond in the leg and then fled the scene.

The victim’s injury did not appear to be life threatening and he was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

